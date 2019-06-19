Barbara Santoro, age 102, passed away at home on June 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on February 2, 1917 in Sidman, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Frank and Mary Glavinic.

Barbara moved to Sunrise, Florida in 1976 from Brooklyn, NY and then to Inverness, FL in 2016. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Sunrise, FL and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. Nan, as she was known to many, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, playing cards, cooking (especially her famous rice balls), and watching Wheel of Fortune.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Santoro and two daughters, Jean DiBernardi and Angela Tortorella. She is survived by her daughter Mary Ann Katinas and her husband George of Inverness, FL; seven grandchildren, Lisa DiBernardi of Houston, TX, Linda (Bill) Frey of Charlotte, NC, Christine (Joseph) Albrecht of Inverness, FL, JR (Nancy) Katinas of Clifton Park, NY, Craig Katinas of Palm Beach, FL, Sean Tortorella and Joseph Tortorellaboth of FL; eight great grandchildren, Joey, Rachel, Marie, Nicole, Jessica, Ava, Ryan, and Adrian.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness, FL. Visitation will follow the mass from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness, FL. Entombment will be at 11:30 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens South in Davie, FL. Heinz Funeral Home and Cremation.

