Barbel Elizabeth Schrank
1940 - 2020
Barbel Elizabeth Schrank, 80, of Hernando, FL passed away October 30, 2020 at her residence in Hernando.
She was born in Helmstedt, Germany on May 20, 1940 to the late Rudolph and Wilma (Berger) Gerschinski. Barbel was a factory worker and was retired when arriving in this area in 2002, coming from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
She was Lutheran by faith and enjoyed crafting and golfing. She especially loved gardening and was very proud of her flowers. Barbel enjoyed spending time with her family and always made sure everyone felt welcome.
She was preceded in death by one son, William Schrank, and two sisters, Ingrid Colner and Petra Gerschinski.
Barbel is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Harvey Schrank. Other survivors include her sons Roger Schrank of Milwaukee, WI, Michael Schrank of Delafield, WI, and Dean Schrank and his wife Lori of Hernando; sister Christa Werner; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Barbel will be held at 3 pm on November 14th at 306 W. Keller St, Hernando, FL.
Private cremation arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
