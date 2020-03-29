Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
352-628-3237
Barrie Warren


1940 - 2020
Barrie Warren Obituary
Mr. Barrie Warren, age 79 beloved husband of Alma Warren died March 24, 2020 in Brooksville, FL. He was born on October 29, 1940, in Bury St. Edmonds, U.K. son of the late Hollock and Joan (Houghton) Warren. He worked as a Oil Platform Builder, and has made Sugarmill Woods, Florida his home for almost 30 years.
Barrie is survived by; daughter Sharon Baker & husband Jon; son Garrie Warren & wife Natasha; sister Hilary Farrugia, grandchildren: Jack & George; Grant, Nathan, Sam, Ella; his sisters-in-law Maggie & Ted Sgouros, Maria Garcia and Estella & Tom Dolberry and niece Sara Farrugia, along with many additional nieces and nephews.
Barrie was known by all of his family and friends as a loving, caring and giving man. Always smiling and happy. He enjoyed his daily walks and spending time at the pool with his buddies.
He touched many lives; and will be dearly missed by everyone. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Private Arrangements are being made by the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Cremation.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020
