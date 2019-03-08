Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice A. Pompili. View Sign

Beatrice A. Pompili, age 85, of Crystal River, Florida, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday March 6, 2019 under the loving care of her family and Hospice of Citrus County and the Nature Coast. She was born in Perham, Maine on October 3, 1933. She was the daughter of Merton and Verna Harris of Caribou, Maine. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Greta Turner and Glennis Parys, and her first husband, John Bell, and her Son-in-Law, Clay Kaminski. John and Bea lived in Connecticut from 1955 to 1986 where they raised their children Larry, Vicky and Linda.

Mom enjoyed singing, roller skating, bowling, motorcycle riding, camping and traveling with her family. Mom was proud to have extended her education in her senior years, graduating with honors from Brevard Community College with a certificate in Business Administration. After her husband John Bell passed away in 1996, she married John Pompili who shared many of these interests. Bea and John went on to have almost 22 years of making great memories together with family and friends camping and traveling.

Survivors include her husband John Pompili of Crystal River, her sisters Carole Cook of Cape Coral, Florida, and Lois Harris of Caribou, Maine; son, Larry Bell and his wife Michele of Meriden, Connecticut; daughter Vicky Ridley and her husband Mike of Crystal River, Florida, daughter Linda Kaminski of Crystal River, Florida, and stepson Brian Pompili and Linda Sheehan of High Springs, Florida, close friends Gene and Janice Murphy of Dunnellon, Florida; Grandchildren Melissa and Adam Cooper, Danielle and Dave Ambrose, Anthony Bell, Jenna Ridley, Sasha Pompili, and Adam Kaminski; Great Grandchildren Brianna, Adam Jr, Calob, Noah, Joshua, and Eden.

Any contributions or donations can be made in her honor to Hospice of Citrus County and the Nature Coast. There will be a memorial service and celebration of her life officiated by Pastor Tim Lantzy at First Baptist Church of Crystal River; 700 North Citrus Avenue, Crystal River Fl 34428 on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close