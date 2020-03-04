|
|
The Service of Remembrance for Miss Beatrice Diane Cordes, age 59 years, of Beverly Hills, will be held 5:00 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Friends may call from 4:00 PM until the time of service Wednesday at the Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.HooperFuneral
Home.com. Miss Cordes was born June 16, 1960 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Ernest and Christine Root Cordes. Surviving are her son: Edward Kenneally III, Beverly Hills; 2 Daughters: Melissa Kenneally, Beverly Hills and Cynthia Kunesky,Inverness, grandchildren; Xzavior Barger, Xander Kenneally, Kayia Kenneally, Xayne Kenneally, Ahlighana Barger
(proceeded in death) Janet Deiderich, Adalee Cordes, survived by nieces and nephews loved by many family and friends.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020