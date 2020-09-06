In the early hours of Tuesday morning, September 1st, 2020, Beatrice Margaret Smith (née Mayes) passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 98 at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton, Florida. Born in Fleischmanns, New York in 1922 to Melvin and Anna Mayes, Beatrice was the youngest of three children. Her two brothers, Robert and Harold Mayes, precede her in death.

Beatrice later moved to Florida, where she met and married her husband, Howard Hampton Smith, in 1944 and became the matriarch of her own family legacy. Always a loving wife and mother, Bea will be remembered for her fantastic cooking, love of fishing, and dedication to her family. Her lively spirit and good sense of humor made every family gathering memorable, and her place in our hearts will not be forgotten. She is survived by her three children, Helen Salter (husband Bill), William Smith (wife Angela), and Pat Smith (wife Cheryl), her nephews James Mayes (wife Mary Beth), Gary Mayes (wife Kathy), and Lew Mayes (wife Sally), her six grandchildren, Kristen Hudson (husband Dave), Melanie Russo (husband Paul), William Smith Jr., Jayson Smith (wife Heather), Loren Smith, and Kori Smith, and her six great-grandchildren, Connor Davis, Bailey Davis, Kady Waltermon, Mason Defend, Rowen Cespedes, and Veda Cespedes.

A funeral mass will be held at 10AM on Tuesday September 8th at St. Benedict's Catholic Church (455 S Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34429) and is open to family only. Flowers may be sent to Strickland's Funeral Home (1901 N Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34429). Beatrice will be buried alongside her husband in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store