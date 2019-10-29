Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bella Tannenbaum. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bella Tannenbaum passed away on October 18, 2019 at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, FL. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 23,1923 and was married for 74 years to Ben Tannenbaum, who pre-deceased her. She moved to Florida in 1982, living in Boca Raton until 2017, when she moved to Hernando to reside at Grand Living of Citrus Hills.

She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, a loyal friend, accomplished bookkeeper, avid reader, and lover of music, theater, and art. She was very devoted to her large family, remembering birthdays and anniversaries, and finding joy in the company of family. During her last years, as a resident of Grand Living, she was beloved by staff and fellow residents.

Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Marion Levine (Irving), her sons Marty (Carrie) and Les Tannenbaum (Steve), her daughter Terry Brown (Joel), her grandchildren Heidi Tannenbaum-Newman (Craig), Richard Tannenbaum (Lisa), Alysa Tannenbaum, Michael Brown (Debbie),and Kevin Brown (Erica), and her great-grandchildren Alexandria, Zachary, Anastasia, Sam, Max, and Joshua, her sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brothers Herb, Abe, Max, and Marvin.

Funeral services were held at Temple Shalom, Aberdeen, New Jersey, on October 22nd.

