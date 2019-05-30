The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Benny Eugene Edney, age 89, of Hernando, Florida, will be held 1:00 PM, Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Rev. Don Cross officiating. Interment with Military honors will follow at Fero Memorial Gardens, Beverly Hills, Florida. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM, Sunday at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.

Benny was born August 12, 1929 in McLean, TX, son of Benny and Bobbie (Cooke) Edney and he died May 27, 2019 in Orlando, FL. Mr. Edney served and retired from the US Army. He served during the Vietnam War and achieved the rank of Lt. Colonel. Benny earned a Master's degree and a Doctorate of Jurisprudence. He moved to Hernando, Florida from Great Falls, VA in 1988. Benny served as a Guardian Ad Litem for 10 years and fostered 72 children. Five of these children still consider Benny their dad. Benny really loved his family and enjoyed flying. He along with his wife Joan collected antique dolls, this collection was one of the largest in the eastern United States. Mr. Edney was a member and Past Master of Ridge Masonic Lodge #398, Floral City, FL where he was currently serving as Junior Warden, a member and Past Master of Kadosh Scottish Rite, Ocala, FL, and a member of Parsons Memorial Presbyterian Church, Yankeetown, FL.

Mr. Edney was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Joan Edney, son, Gary Edney and grandson, Robert Louis Fields, III.

Survivors include 3 Sons: Dennis (Mary Jo) Edney of Dunnellon, FL, Christopher Edney of Hernando, FL, and David (Erin) Edney of Chattanooga, TN, 2 Daughters: Terry (Jamie) Scordellis of Fredericksburg, VA, and Karen (Dan Friend) Fields of Inglis, FL, 11 Grandchildren: Tim Edney, Jessica Edney, Joshua Edney, Clinton (Katie) Scordellis, Eric Scordellis, Kelly (Krissy) Scordellis, Katlynn (Nate) Herring, Travis (Brittney) Edney, Andrew Fields, Cody Fields, Kassidy Fields, and 20 Great Grandchildren.

