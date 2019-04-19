Bergman Aster Dilbert, age 88, of Hernando, FL passed away at Citrus Memorial Hospital on April 16, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Bergman was born to the late John A. and Ionie (Scott) Dilbert on November 13, 1930 in Cayman Brac, the Cayman Islands. He was married to his wife Larice (Ritch) for 48 years until her passing on January 3, 2003. Bergman joined the Merchant Marines at 17 years of age and retired as a Chief Engineer after 27 years of service. He made Citrus County his home in 1975 after relocating from the Cayman Islands. Bergman owned and operated Dilbert's Diesel Repair in Inverness for 20 years. He was an avid hunter and loved fishing and being outdoors. He also enjoyed farming and raising animals. Bergman was a "people person" that truly loved meeting and talking with people.

Those left to mourn Bergman's passing include his daughter, Lisa Stoner and her husband Fred of Hernando, FL; son, Dale Dilbert and his wife Patsy of Inverness, FL; sister, Chelsea Brown and her husband Esmond of Cayman Brac, Cayman Islands; grandchildren: Kyle Stoner, Dylan Stoner, Natasha Scotland, Sabrina Adams; and 6 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his significant love for the past 12 years, Mary Essex of Hernando, FL. In addition to his wife Larice, Bergman was preceded in death by his brother, Norman Scott and sister, Sadie Tibbetts.

A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by the Reverend Greg Kell of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Friends are invited to join Bergman's family in visitation beginning at 12:00 PM until the hour of service. Following the service at the funeral home, burial will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary