Bernadette Passalacqua, 74, of Hernando, FL, passed away on October 14, 2019 at VITAS Healthcare in Lecanto, FL. Bernadette was born on December 21, 1944 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Joseph and Celia Bacotti. She later moved to Williston Park, N.Y. where she attended parochial grammar and High School. She then went on to obtain her RN nursing degree at Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y. Bernadette worked as head nurse of the neonatal intensive care unit for several years. She loved working with new born infants.
In 1975, she married Dr. Dominick J. Passalacqua and in 1977 gave birth to a son Dominick J. Passalacqua who they lovingly referred to as D.J. In 1979, they moved to Crystal River, FL where Bernadette worked as a nurse in her husband's cardiology practice. In 2006, they moved to Hernando, FL. Bernadette had been a volunteer for several local organizations over the years. She was active with the local bereaved parents group and was instrumental in helping to establish the Catholic School here in Citrus County.
Bernadette was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Angelic Passalacqua and her son Dominick J. Passalacqua. She is survived by her husband Dr. Dominick J. Passalacqua, her brothers Dr. Joseph Bacotti (Lilly), Peter Bacotti (Judy), Alfred Bacotti (Susan), niece, and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church, 4301 W. Homosassa Trail, Lecanto, FL. Entombment will follow at Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills, FL.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Lupus Foundation of America is suggested.
