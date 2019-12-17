Bishop, Bernard P. age 88, a longtime member of the River Haven Village Community of Homosassa, passed away on December 7th 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Marlene, his children Daniel, Carol (Bill) Disney, Robert (Norma), William, Teri (Jeff) Schultz, Bernadette, his step-children Karrie (Keith) Raiff, Kolleen (Ron) Brown, Jon MacKenzie, 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Due to his longtime works and interest in environmental issues - in lieu of flowers, remembrance memorials can be directed to Riverhaven Garden Clubs "Pennies for Pines" project,5234 Mystic PT. Homosassa, Florida 34448. This project plants trees in the federal forests in Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019