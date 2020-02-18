Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice (Wawrzyniak) Valenti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice (Wawrzyniak) Valenti, 90, of Crystal River, FL, formerly of West Pittston, PA and Buffalo, NY, passed away peacefully February 11, 2020, at Crystal River Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born October 13, 1929, in Buffalo, NY to the late Walter and Casmieria Rose (Ziminski) Wawrzyniak.

Bernice graduated from South Park H.S. and Buffalo Business School. She owned, operated, and instructed ballroom dancing at three Arthur Murray Schools of Dance in New York and Pennsylvania with her husband Michael.

While residing in West Pittston, Bernice was active in Boy Scouts of America and was a member of the West Pittston Little League Ladies Auxiliary. She had a positive influence on the lives of many of the local youth. In 1986, she and her husband retired in Florida. She was a big fan of the Tampa Bay Rays and looked forward to watching their games. Bernice was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends, as well as knitting, word puzzles, reading and an avid follower of politics. She was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Crystal River.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. Valenti, a sister, Rita DeRush, four brothers, John Wagner, Robert Wagner, David Wagner, and Daniel Wagner.

She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Valenti Dvorscak and husband Larry, Crystal River, FL, two sons, Michael C. Valenti and his wife Patricia of Stroudsburg, PA, and Joseph C. Valenti and wife Donna of West Pittston, PA, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude for the love and compassionate care Bernice received from the health care providers at Crystal River Health and Rehabilitation Facility.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to:

Foundation Fighting Blindness: 977 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 140, Vernon Hills, Illinois 60061

Services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc. Pittston Twp., PA

Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 5-8pm Friday, February 21, 2020.

Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9:15am Saturday. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home by 9:00 am.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Corpus Christi Parish, Luzerne Ave., West Pittston at 10:00 am Saturday.

Interment services will follow in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp., PA 18640

For further information or to express your condolences to Bernice's family, please visit www.

