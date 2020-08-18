1/
Bertha "Bea" Luttrell
Bertha (Bea) Luttrell, 88, went to be with the Lord on the July 12, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born and raised in Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bennie, her son's: Gary and Joseph, daughter: Kathy Tinkham, 2 grandchildren, Jonathon and Sarah, Luttrell, a sister Fay Sliter. She is survived by ther her son's Bennie (David), Jerry, and James (Dot) Lutrell, sister Pat (Oscar) Heritz;, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildres, and I great grandchild. Bea, retired from Leco Corp and was a member of New Life Baptist Church, St. Joseph.
Services were held in Inverness Florida where she resided. Bea loved her family, friends, and strangers, and was the best cook ever. Her loss will be felt by many. She be interned at North Shore Memorial Gardens next to her husband.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2020.
