Mr. Berton "Clark" Dyals age 68, of Yankeetown, formerly of Starke passed away suddenly Friday, October 9, 2020. Mr. Dyals was born on January 14, 1952 in Marion County to the late Birt G. Dyal, Jr. and Joyce Ophelia (White) Dyal. Prior to retirement he worked as a Semi Truck driver. Clark was a big history buff, and enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time outside.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Dyal. Survivors are: children, Brandi McCormick (David), Brandon Staley, Walter Dyals, Julia Jenkins (Josh) and Joyce Taylor (Coleman), sister, Kathryn Brown (Lee). Also left are his grandchildren, Justin, Jerrod, MacKenzie, Brenden, Ryan, Bryson, Brooklyn, Cooper and Kash.
The family will receive friends at Santa Fe Cemetery on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow services. Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME OF STARKE 904-964-6200; www.jonesgallagherfh.com.