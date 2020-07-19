Bessie Dean Hill, 88, of Inverness, FL passed away on July 13th, 2020 at her home, under the loving care of her family and VITAS Hospice. She was born to the late Pleze D. and Pearl (Powell) Kittle on January 22nd, 1932 in Oakman, Alabama. Bessie married her beloved husband, Lewis K. Hill on September 6th, 1952. Together, they traveled the world with the 22 years of service in the Air Force. Upon his retirement, they moved to the Citrus County area in 1975 from Orange Park, FL. Lewis preceded Bessie in death on November 30th, 2011. They had been married 59 years.
Bessie was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, cooking, and reading the newspaper on a daily basis. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Bessie was at her best in the kitchen. She was in charge of that domain. She loved the nights when she would hold court in the retelling of family get-togethers. While small in stature, her giving heart was as big as they came.
Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother and sister, Charles Leon Kittle and Dorothy Jean Kittle Ragan and by her grandchild, Paul Hill. Those left to cherish Bessie's memory are her children, Gregory Lewis Hill (Flora) of Canton, Georgia and Marsha (Hill) Tyler (Bobby) of Gainesville, FL and her grandson, Jason E. Hill (Lisa).
A Celebration of Life will be hosted by her family at her home at a later date. Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery of Bushnell, FL at a later date as well, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Lewis. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
