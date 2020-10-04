1/1
Beth Lynn Potter
1988 - 2020
Beth Lynn Potter, 31, of Inverness, FL passed away September 29, 2020. She was born on December 2, 1988 to Lyle and Dawnlee Potter, Jr. in Tampa, FL. A cashier for most of her life, she loved going fishing, mudding and most especially her son Michael and family.
Beth was preceded in death by her grandmother Ruth Presgrove and grandfather Lyle Potter, Sr. She is survived by her son and greatest joy Michael Ray Armstrong; parents Lyle and Dawnlee Potter, Jr.; siblings Kyle Potter, Ruth Potter and Katie Potter; aunt and uncles Craig & Michelle Davis, Joni Davis, Robert Miller, Steve & Diana Stoner and Kenneth Presgrove, Jr.; nieces and nephews Jeremiah, Lyle, III, William, Kyle, Jordan, and Justin. Beth, we all love you, rest in peace.
Family will receive friends from 1PM-2PM with a memorial service beginning at 2PM, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
OCT
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
