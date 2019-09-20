Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Beth Spedalle


1923 - 2019
Beth Spedalle Obituary
Beth Spedalle, 96, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Monday, September 16, 2019 in Citrus Hills, FL. She was born in 1923 in Queens, NY to Max and Jennie (nee Harris) Ohlman. She was preceded by her husband, Joseph Spedalle after 50 years of marriage. She was the loving and devoted mother to her son, Michael E. Spedalle and daughter, Carol A. Pratico. She was adored by her three grandchildren, Michael C. and Katie B. Spedalle and Catherine A. Campensa. Beth was a professional artist and made many beautiful works in oils and pencils. Funeral services will be privately held. Arrangements under the direction of the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019
