The children of Bette V. Ayers were by her side to say goodbye as she passed from this life on May 18, 2020. Also, sharing time with her during her transition were her caregivers, Cheri and Linda.
Bette was born in Pensacola, FL on August 13, 1924 to the late John H. and Bertie (Jones) Varnum. She moved to Floral City from Ft. Walton Beach, FL in 2002. Bette was an outstanding soprano vocalist who directed the Chancel Choir at First Baptist Church of Frederick, Maryland for many years. She was an accomplished seamstress, crafter and artist and she loved gardening. Neighborhood friends fondly remember seeing ninety-four year old Bette, in her wide-brimmed sunhat, riding her recumbent trike.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Owen W Ayers, Jr in 2002, her sisters Eleanor Mangovich, Sybil McGuire and Jean Johnsen, and grandsons, Eron Patrick Ayers and Evan Christopher Ayers. She is survived and missed by her family: Owen (Wyn) W. Ayers III, and his wife, Laurie, Cathi Ayers and her husband Barry Pendry, and Marilyn Ayers; 6 grandchildren (Adam, Jeremy, Kevin, Andrea, Patrick, Candace) and 6 great-grandchildren (Allison, Breanna, Caroline, Lio, Jason and Lena).
Bette will be laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a later date. Cremation with Care by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 24, 2020