Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
(352) 628-3344
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Grace Bible Church
6382 W. Green Acres St
Homosassa, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Bible Church
6382 W. Green Acres St
Homosassa, FL
View Map
Betty Ann Herriman


1934 - 2019
Betty Ann Herriman Obituary
Betty Ann Herriman, 85, of Lecanto, FL, passed away on Thurs., Sept. 5, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital, Inverness, FL. A native of Royal Oak, Michigan, she was born July 15, 1934 to George and Dorothy (Barney) Harland. Betty had a long career with Michigan Bell/AT&T and retired as a supervisor. She moved here in 1992 from Glennie, Michigan and as a Baptist by faith, was a member of Grace Bible Church in Homosassa, FL for the past 16 years. Mrs. Herriman was a talented and accomplished artist in oil and pencil mediums, and also dearly loved china painting. Betty was a passionate dog lover and was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Olen Herriman on July 10, 2009 and a stepdaughter, Carol Bodeis. Betty is survived by stepson Rev. Raymond Herriman (wife Robin), Lecanto, Florida; stepdaughter Verna Lickfeldt (husband Alan), Citrus Springs, Florida; stepson-in-law Gary Bodeis, Mio, Michigan; brother George Harland (wife Joyce), Boca Raton, Florida; grandchildren Richelle Carr (husband Brian), Teresa Hoffman (husband Daniel), Erika Carpenter, Sonya Bodeis-Jones, and Amee Jo Sutton (husband Jeremiah); eight great grandchildren and nieces Janna Muscare and Lorrie Sorenson, as well as her beloved dog Tonto. Friends will be received at Grace Bible Church, 6382 W. Green Acres St., Homosassa, Florida 34446 on Tues., Sept. 10, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Ray Herriman officiating. Interment will follow at Fountains Memorial Park, Homosassa. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. www.wilderfuneral.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019
