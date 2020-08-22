Betty Carol Newman, 85, of Huntington, WV, died Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Woodlands Assisted Living. There will be no services at this time. Betty was born September 10, 1934 in Hode, KY, a daughter of the late Paris & Pearl Ward Ling. She retired from the former C & P Telephone Co. with 25 years of service. She was also preceded in death by her 1st husband, Joseph Oliver & her 2nd husband, James Newman. Survivors include one daughter, Mary Jo (Riley) Lowe of Hurricane, WV, one sister, Geta (Jack) Maynard of Zionsville, Ind., two grandchildren, Stephanie (Jason) Duncan & Natalie (Jeff) Elkins all of Hurricane, three great grandchildren, Riley & Willa Elkins & Anson Duncan. Chapman's Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.