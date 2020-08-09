Betty G. Smith, 87, a longtime resident of Riverhaven Community in Homosassa, Florida passed away July 30, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Florida.

Betty was born December 26, 1932 in Tarrytown, New York to the late Daniel and Nora Girhiny, and had moved to this area 30 years ago from West Palm Beach, Florida. Betty retired as a real estate agent and became active in Hospice, Citrus County Sheriff's Office, the Boys and Girls Club, the Seafood Festival, the Civic Club, the Garden Club, and other various organizations. Betty also enjoyed boating, dancing with a group of ladies called the "Six Pack", traveling and was an avid wildlife lover. She was a very classy lady, always friendly and had a kind word for everyone.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Karl Smith and her sister Margaret Kalata. She is survived by her daughter; Linda Goode, her son; Jay Flynn, four grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.

The family would like to thank the First Baptist Church of Homosassa, and their extended church family, the staff of Brookdale Sr. Living and Vitas Hospice for their support, comfort, and prayers. The family has found comfort knowing she is now in the arms Jesus Christ our Savior.

