1/1
Betty Hatfield Keglor
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Hatfield Keglor, 91 of Ocala, FL passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday October 16, 2020. Betty's 91 year life originated on April 12, 1929 in Cabin Creek, WV, later living in Madison, WV prior to her moving to Ocala, FL. The daughter of Icie and Jessie Hatfield grew up with three sisters and four brothers.
She is survived by two sisters, Ann Middleton and Linda Roddenberry both of Ocala, FL. Betty graduated from East Bank High School in East Bank, WV and was a majorette. She married C.D. Keglor of Handly, WV in 1946 and had three daughters, Judy Keglor Ballenger, Jayne Keglor Thompson and Cindy Keglor Nassal. Betty was often respectfully referred to as "Miss Betty" as she carried herself with grace and remained true to her family and friends and her faith in God.
With six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews she will surely be missed and remembered for her life well lived. Family services are scheduled for Wednesday October 21st at 11 AM in the Crystal River Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations are requested to Marion County Hospice or a local animal rescue. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home Crematory, Crystal River, FL..

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved