Betty Hatfield Keglor, 91 of Ocala, FL passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday October 16, 2020. Betty's 91 year life originated on April 12, 1929 in Cabin Creek, WV, later living in Madison, WV prior to her moving to Ocala, FL. The daughter of Icie and Jessie Hatfield grew up with three sisters and four brothers.

She is survived by two sisters, Ann Middleton and Linda Roddenberry both of Ocala, FL. Betty graduated from East Bank High School in East Bank, WV and was a majorette. She married C.D. Keglor of Handly, WV in 1946 and had three daughters, Judy Keglor Ballenger, Jayne Keglor Thompson and Cindy Keglor Nassal. Betty was often respectfully referred to as "Miss Betty" as she carried herself with grace and remained true to her family and friends and her faith in God.

With six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews she will surely be missed and remembered for her life well lived. Family services are scheduled for Wednesday October 21st at 11 AM in the Crystal River Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations are requested to Marion County Hospice or a local animal rescue. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home Crematory, Crystal River, FL..

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store