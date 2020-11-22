Betty McCloud Hughes passed away at 8:01 am on October 31, 2020 at home in Beverly Hills, FL.
She was born on June 17, 1937 in West Van Lear, Kentucky and was 83 years old.
She is predeceased in death by her father, Luther C. McCloud, mother, May Conley McCloud, brother L.C. McCloud (Betty Sue) and brother Bill G. McCloud.
She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Hughes, her three children, Charles (Pamela) Hughes, William Hughes and Nancy Brasel, her grandchildren, Rebecca May Hughes and Travis Anthony Hughes, great grandchildren and nieces and nephew.
Mrs. Hughes was a registered nurse and is retired from Advent Health Altamonte Springs.
Funeral arrangements under the compassionate care of Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, FL.
