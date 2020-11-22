1/1
Betty (McCloud) Hughes
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty McCloud Hughes passed away at 8:01 am on October 31, 2020 at home in Beverly Hills, FL.
She was born on June 17, 1937 in West Van Lear, Kentucky and was 83 years old.
She is predeceased in death by her father, Luther C. McCloud, mother, May Conley McCloud, brother L.C. McCloud (Betty Sue) and brother Bill G. McCloud.
She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Hughes, her three children, Charles (Pamela) Hughes, William Hughes and Nancy Brasel, her grandchildren, Rebecca May Hughes and Travis Anthony Hughes, great grandchildren and nieces and nephew.
Mrs. Hughes was a registered nurse and is retired from Advent Health Altamonte Springs.
Funeral arrangements under the compassionate care of Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fero Memorial Gardens
5891 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
3527464646
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved