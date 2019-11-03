|
The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Betty J (Smith) Godwin, 84, of Inverness, Florida, will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Harry Denard officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations to HPH Hospice, 12260 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34613 or online at www.hph-hospice.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
She was born July 10, 1935 in Haines City, FL and was the daughter of the late Leo and Evelyn (Rhymes) Smith. She died October 30, 2019 in Inverness, FL. She moved to Inverness, from Brevard County, FL in 1979. Betty was a devout Christian, was devoted to her family especially her Grandaughter and Great grandchildren. Betty was also a fabulous Southern cook and a wonderful homemaker always keeping a lovely home. She was a diligent member of her bible study groups. Her one true love was the "Lord".
In addition to her parents, Mrs Godwin was preceded by her brother Donald Smith. Survivors include loving husband of 67 years, Carl J Godwin, a son, Gary Lee Godwin, a daughter Sandra K Godwin, 2 sisters, Evelyn Pritcher and Maryann Shoaff. She also survived by her Granddaughter Carla J Roberts and 3 Great Grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019