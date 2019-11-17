|
|
Mrs. Betty L Downs, age 93 of Beverly Hills, Florida, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto. She was born September 30, 1926 in Joplin, MO, the daughter of Charles and Marie (Vasek) Liggett.
She moved to Inverness, Florida from Lutz, Florida in 1980. Her hobbies included cooking, reading, sewing, and quilting. She also loved reading her devotions every morning and evening. She was quick witted and loved her grandkids.
Mrs. Downs was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Amon Downs, and her sister, Emma Moore.
Survivors include son, Frank David (spouse: Lisa) Downs of Orlando, FL, daughter, LaWanna (spouse: Dwight) Crumpton of Crystal River, FL, sister, Lois Aimone of IL, 4 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren, and one Great, Great, Grandchild. Along with many nieces and nephews. She was beloved by all that knew her or made her acquaintance.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019