Betty Lou Haney, 85 of Beverly Hills, FL passed away Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto, FL. She was born Friday July 14, 1933 in Lansing, MI to Oscar and Ethel (Stout) Hopkins and she came here 5 years ago from Sebring, FL. Betty attended the Unity Church of Citrus County and she was a loving homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and sewing, was fond of music and enjoyed dancing and socializing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Haney, a son Donald Haney, Jr., her infant daughter Joy Marie, her grandson Mick and her beloved pets Gigi one and Gigi two. Betty is survived by her daughter Kathy Haney of Beverly Hills, former daughter-in-law D'Ann Fanning (Lyle) of Miami, grandchildren; Andrew Haney (Sherry) of Ohio and DeahMcAuley (Chris) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, great grandchildren; Brenna, Madelyn, Silas and Logan.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday June 8th at the Unity Church of Citrus County with Rev. Luz Lecour presiding with a reception to follow at the church until 4 PM. Following cremation, she will be joined with her husband in peace. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary