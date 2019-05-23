Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. Shipley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Louise Shipley, 88 of Crystal River, Florida passed away May 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Dion Shipley. She is survived by her three daughters, Renne, Ruth and Susan, and her two sons Gene Dion II and Emil B. Betty also is survived by her eight grandchildren and her eight great grandchildren, sister, nieces and cousins.

A small family service will be held Friday, May 24 at 10:00 a.m. at the Vistas Hospice Chapel in Lecanto. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to

She married Gene D Shipley in 1950 and was married until his death in February 1990. She had five children and raised them all to be productive, contributing, successful citizens. She accomplished much in her lifetime. She put herself through nursing school right out of high school. With that accomplishment she had a great career in nursing and finished up as Director of Nursing. She even worked as a very coveted nurse in Saudi Arabia. A place where women aren't looked upon with respect let alone permitted to work.

She retired her nursing career in 1994 as Director of Nursing at Fisherman Hospital in the Florida Keyes. After retirement she moved to Crystal River with some of her family where she fulfilled a "lifetime "dream" as a sales woman in the shoe department at J.C. Penny where she made many friends.

Betty loved to travel. She and Gene travelled the world. She lived in Vietnam and Saudi Arabia. The one and only place she was not able to travel was India. Her favorite place to live was Grand Bahama Island.

She had a very strong passion for animals. She traveled to St George Utah, "Best Friends Animal Sanctuary" where she adopted a lonely little cat. She continued to support the sanctuary. She contributed to countless animal charities.

She was loving, caring, generous and never judgmental. She will be missed by all.

