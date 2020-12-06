Betty Lou Tucker Pittard Blanton. On the day of November 28, 2020 at 9:01 AM, Jacob's beautiful wife, Betty Lou went to a better place called heaven. She is now in the house of our Lord and Savior, one of God's children.
To know her was to love her, she loved to travel and went to many countries around the world. But she loved home in the United States best of all. Betty loved music, always had a smile on her face and kind words for everyone.
She never met a stranger. Betty Lou and Jacob E. Blanton's lives together started eighty three years ago. Eighty three years of friendship and twenty two of those years as man and wife, all were a blessing.
Betty Lou was born January 29, 2927 in Ohio and moved to Miami, Florida as a young girl. She met and married her first husband and had three children: Cliffard Pittard, who preceded her in death, Steve Pittard of Blairsville, GA, and Tina Spain of Stone Mountain, GA.
She has five grandchildren: Dodd Spain, Stone Mountain, GA, Ron Spain of Stone Mountain, GA, Kelley Levy of Bronson City, NC, Kim Baxter of Bronson City, NC and Kasey Nazaire of Bronson City, NC.
There are no services at this time, but at a later date, at the Seven Mile bridge, in Key West, some of her cremains will be released into the Atlantic Ocean, where they will take their last voyage.
Her urn will be interred at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness, where someday she and Jacob will be together again.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made in Betty's memory to Vitas Hospice, P.O. Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460.
Cremation with care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
