January 18, 2020

Betty T. Matson

Betty T Matson, 90, passed away January 18th at Upstate University Hospital.

She was born in Griffin, GA. She lived in Inverness, FL, was a volunteer at Citrus Memorial Hospital, as well as a member of First Baptist Church in Inverness. Betty moved to Camillus, NY, in 2018, to live with her daughter, Patti and husband, Gil.

She is predeceased by her husband, Harold E. Matson; parents, Walter and Eva Tucker; brother, Walte (Bud) Tucker; sister, Patricia Lucas; and brother-in-law, Earl Lucas.

She is survived by her 3 children, Jeff Matson (Jill), Julie Warner (Kevin), and Patti Parker (Gil); 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Tucker, and grand-dog, Missy.

Betty was a loving and devoted wife and mother.

Services for Betty will be held at First Baptist Church in Inverness, Saturday, April 25th, at 11:00am.

