Bettye Sue Scholes Nipper, 89, of Citrus Hills, died on January 16, 2020. She was an avid Citrus Hills gofer, bridge, and Mah Jongg player. She traveled extensively with her late husband, invariably declaring on returning home each time, "that was the best trip that ever was."

Prior to her retirement, she worked in women's fashion in New York City for Bonwit Teller and Alexander's.

Bettye was later an area manager for Lillie Rubin stores in NC, SC, and TN. Survivors include sons Mike Scholes of Citrus Hills and Joe Scholes of New Jersey, daughters Susan Chinoransky of Texas and Amye Robb of St. Augustine, ten grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister, Alice Humphries of Kentucky and brother, Pat Burton of Texas.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020

