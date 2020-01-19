Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettye Nipper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettye Sue (Scholes) Nipper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettye Sue (Scholes) Nipper Obituary
Bettye Sue Scholes Nipper, 89, of Citrus Hills, died on January 16, 2020. She was an avid Citrus Hills gofer, bridge, and Mah Jongg player. She traveled extensively with her late husband, invariably declaring on returning home each time, "that was the best trip that ever was."
Prior to her retirement, she worked in women's fashion in New York City for Bonwit Teller and Alexander's.
Bettye was later an area manager for Lillie Rubin stores in NC, SC, and TN. Survivors include sons Mike Scholes of Citrus Hills and Joe Scholes of New Jersey, daughters Susan Chinoransky of Texas and Amye Robb of St. Augustine, ten grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sister, Alice Humphries of Kentucky and brother, Pat Burton of Texas.
A celebration of life will be held with her family; private burial in the Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name would be welcomed to Vitas Health Care, 3550 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now