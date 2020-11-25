1/1
BettyLou (Liberty) Ellingham
1930 - 2020
BettyLou Ellingham, 90, of Lecanto, FL passed away on Sat., Nov. 21, 2020 at Brentwood Retirement Community in Lecanto.
A native of Iron River, Michigan, she was born Jan. 11, 1930 to Victor Joseph and Beatrice (Arboreen) Liberty, one of nine children. BettyLou moved to Citrus County over 40 years ago from Hollywood, FL and was a former teacher at Westwood Christian School in Miami, FL. Mrs. Ellingham was a former member of Faith Baptist Church in Lecanto and a current member of New Testament Baptist Church, Floral City, FL.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 54 years, Charles Ellingham, Sr, in 2002, whom she married July 24, 1948; brothers Don and Victor Liberty; late sister-in-law Karen Liberty and late brothers-in-law Steve Ladas, Jerry Mullinex, Bob Simko and Chuck Bindewald. BettyLou is survived by her seven children: Beverly Mohme (Mike) of Oregon; Barbara Potter (David) of Homosassa; Betty Scott (Bill) of Georgia; Patricia Sickler (Herbert) of Lecanto; Linda Garcia (Rigoberto) of Miami; Charles Ellingham, Jr. of Homosassa and Kenneth E. Ellingham (Paula) of Lecanto; siblings Dennis Liberty, Daytona Beach, FL; Joyce Ladas, Ocala, FL; Donna Millinex, Inverness, FL; Helen Simko, Inverness, FL; Sally Bindewald, Bradenton, FL and Carol Leverington (Richard), Ocala, FL; 38 grandchildren, 80 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Friends will be received on Mon., Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at New Testament Baptist Church, 9850 S. Parkside Ave., Floral City, FL 34436, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 P.M. with Revs. Garcia and Gochenour officiating. Entombment will follow at Fountains Memorial Park, Homosassa. Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL www.wilderfuneral.com

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 25, 2020.
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wilder Funeral Home
