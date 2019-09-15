|
|
Beulah E. (Welch) Ward passed away on September 11, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL while surrounded by her loving family. She was 94 years old. Beulah was born in Mount Clare, WV to the late George and Mary (Harman) Welch on August 17, 1925. She married her loving husband Ralph on July 19, 1942. They shared 76 years of loving marriage together until his passing on December 5, 2018. Beulah and Ralph were Florida "Snowbirds" for a number of years but left West Virginia in 2005 to make Florida their permanent residence. In her spare time, Beulah enjoyed watching television, working crosswords and crocheting. She was also a good cook. Beulah had enjoyed traveling with her husband in their R.V. Over the years they visited 49 states, only missing out on Hawaii. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Those left to mourn Beulah's passing include her sons: Ralph "Dusty" Elwood Ward, Jr. of Shinnston, W.V., Charles "Dave" Ward and his wife Paula of Inverness, FL, Willard "Woody" Ward of Oberlin, OH; grandchildren: Missy, Mike, Mark, Kelly, Ron, Katie, Krysti, Ronnie, Jeannie; and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Beulah was preceded in death by her siblings: Gene Hoblitzel, Marie Lanham, Bee Welch, Beatrice Bennett, Nellie Cunningham, Edward Welch, Dora Underwood and Charles Welch.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Beulah will be laid to rest with her husband Ralph at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. A brief graveside service will take place following the chapel service at 11:30 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019