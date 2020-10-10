Hernando, FL – Beverly A. (Norcross) McGonnigal, 83, of Hernando, FL, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020, in the comfort of her home with family, a dear friend, and VITAS Healthcare by her side.

Beverly married the late L. Peter McGonnigal in 1956, and together they spent 45 years raising their family in Weymouth, MA before retiring to Florida. She is survived by her son, Peter McGonnigal and his wife Shari; and her daughter, Lisa Conway, and her husband Bill, all of Weymouth. Beverly was a loving and immensely proud grandmother to Katherine, William, Ryan, and Justin. Her loving husband Peter predeceased her in 2014.

Beverly was born on May 17, 1937, in Boston, and raised in Weymouth, MA by Walter and Ada Norcross. She graduated from Weymouth High School in 1955. Beverly spent the last 19 years living in Inverness and Hernando, FL, enjoying her life to the fullest by golfing, bike riding, kayaking, taking vacations, and sharing adventures with her family and a close group of friends. She returned often to Weymouth to spend time with family and friends. Beverly was a member of the Twisted Oaks Ladies Golf Association, and a past member of the Rockland Women's Golf Association and Old South Union Church, in Weymouth, MA.

Beverly wishes to spend eternity by the sea with her husband Peter, so her ashes will be spread at a later date when all her loved ones can be present.

For those who wish, donations in Beverly's memory may be made to Vitas Healthcare, Attn. Arelene Sawyer, PO Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460.

