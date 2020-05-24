Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
Beverly C. Wellman Obituary
Beverly C. Wellman of Beverly Hills, FL passed away at Citrus Health and Rehab Center in Inverness on April 28, 2020 at the age of 83. Beverly was born in Terre Haute, IN on June 9, 1936 to the late Elson and Helen (Gaines) Land. In 1955 she married Robert Wellman with whom she shared 65 years of loving marriage. Beverly and Robert made Florida their home in 2004 after relocating from Terre Haute, IN and attended worship services at the Hernando Church of the Nazarene. In her spare time she enjoyed reading and working in her garden. Beverly and her husband enjoyed the outdoors and were avid campers. Beverly was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Terre Haute for over 50 years.
In addition to her loving husband Robert, those left to mourn Beverly's passing include her sons: Brian Wellman and his wife Vicki of Strongsville, OH; Brent Wellman and his wife Belinda of Delray Beach, FL; grandchildren: Luke Wellman, Lindsey Keenan and her husband Ben, Nicola Wellman, Angela Wellman, Calvin Wellman; and great grandchild, Azariah Keenan.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service has been scheduled for Friday, May 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 2:00 PM until the hour of service. Beverly will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 24, 2020
