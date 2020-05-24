Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Reiss. View Sign Service Information Neptune Society - Palm Harbor (Tampa) 2560 Tampa Rd Palm Harbor , FL 34684 (727)-789-6911 Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Reiss, age 72, of Homosassa, FL, journeyed to her heavenly home on May 17, 2020. She made her entrance into this world on a Saturday night in March, in Bay City, MI, as the first of 6 siblings. In typical first born fashion, she was responsible, a natural leader and super organized (as evidenced by her meticulous filing!), yet she was always ready for spontaneous fun!

Upon her high school graduation, Beverly enlisted in the United States Air Force. She proudly served her country as an Air Passenger Specialist. In October of 1980, she married Richard on Washington Island, WI, and they began a journey that would take them from the Island, to starting a Christmas tree farm in WI, traveling to 44 states in their 1977 GMC motorhome, joining collector and specialty car clubs, and settling as full time residents in FL.

Her love for her family and friends was loyal and fierce. Her identity was found in being a wife, mom, grandma, sister, sister-in-law, friend, servant, crafter; all of which made her uniquely HER. She loved the adventure of a treasure hunt at a flea market or garage sales, and she'd never met a bargain she didn't like!

Her responsible nature, leadership abilities and servant heart shined brightly through her role of President with many organizations, including the Riverhaven Clubhouse, VFW Ladies Auxiliary #4252 in Hernando, and the MOCA Withlacoochee #76 in Hernando, and Crystal Bugs #92 Auxiliaries. As a proud member of the Cooties, her fun loving side didn't miss an opportunity to don her Bubbles the Clown outfit and spread some cheer at the VA hospital and area nursing homes. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #4272 in Homosassa.

Beverly is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Richard; her two daughters, Shelley Govek (Mike) of DePere, WI, and Heather Steward (Bill) of Sparks, NV; her six grandchildren, Delaney, Braeden, Taryn, Jack, Callan and Sam; her sisters and brother, Liz Prentice (Richard), Deb Schultz, Carolyn Cassar, and Rob Schultz (Karen); Brother-in-Laws, Clem Reiss (Carole) and Chuck Reiss (Lori) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Schultz; her mother, Dolores Schultz; and her brother, Richard.

She will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beverly's name to the Crystal River Eagles Auxiliary 4272, PO Box 4433, Homosassa, FL 34447.

