|
|
Beverly Hollis Soule - April 12, 1927 – November 7, 2019
Beverly, beloved mother and wife of 65 years to her late husband Frederick L Soule, a WWII veteran, passed on November 7, 2019. She was born and married in Oswego County, NY and moved to Orange County, NY in the 1950s where they raised three children: Brenda, Allan and Jeff.
Beverly went to college part time at Orange County Community College while being a devoted Mom. After graduating with honors, she worked for the Orange County Department of Health as a sanitarian inspecting restaurants to see that they complied with established health and cleanliness codes.
Upon retirement in 1982, they moved to Hernando, FL and kept themselves busy at their antique shop, refinishing furniture and volunteer work. Beverly earned the Hernando Citizen of the Year Award for her community service, which included volunteer work for Hospice.
Beverly decided it was time to slow down earlier this year and sold her house and moved into Brentwood, a retirement community in Lecanto, FL. She suffered a fall at home and had a severe heart attack on the way to the hospital. She was moved to Hospice and passed a couple of days later. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and many of us will miss her variety of holiday cookies next month. Her husband and daughter predeceased her and she is survived by her sons in AL and CT. Arrangements under the care of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019