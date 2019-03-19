Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Jean "Nana" Eales 73. View Sign

Eales, Billie Jean "NANA," 73, passed away March 6, 2019, at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto Florida. Resident of Homosassa, Florida.

She is survived by her son, Lloyd Ray Eales, Tammy Lee Eales Pritchard and Thomas G. Pritchard, her fur baby "Lil Jax" Jackson. 4 Grandchildren: Bryan and Ryan Gabbard, Lee Bradley Pritchard, Casey Marie Stevenson.

6 Great grandchildren: Jaylen and Isaiah Dorsey, Fiona Gabbard, Zayne Collins, Jordan Barclay, Revy Lee Pritchard.

Siblings: Sisters, Sylvia

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Lloyd Garland "Gary" Eales, son Timothy Dewayne Gabbard, Biological Mother Alberta "Byrdie" Tipton, Biological Father Harry Dailey. She was raised in an orphanage along with her eldest brother Dale at the Galilean Childrens home in Corbin KY. She worked for Colonel Sanders, Founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken located in Corbin, KY. Later in life she moved to Tampa where she met her husband Gary while working at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, on Kennedy Blvd, shortly after married, gained a son Ray, Gary adopted Tammy and together they built a very loving family. She pursued a long desired career in cosmetology, when her allergies to the chemicals ended that career, she started a career in Security Monitoring in which she retired. The remainder of her life was dedicated to faith, family and dear friends. Her greatest attribute was her unconditional love and caring for others before herself.

She never let go of being a child. Most of her early years she was deprived of Love and being part of a family unit. She made up for it! Sister, Wife, Mom, Nana, Billie Jean however you refer to her, she touched so many lives and had a huge heart always loved very hard. She will be greatly missed, her loving heart, tenderness and generosity.

She did not desire a sad memorial her final wishes were for family, extended family and friends to gather together, reminiscing, eating together and lots of laughter.

The Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, March 23rd 4pm-8pm.

Location: The Pritchard Residence, 4pm-8pm. Please bring a covered dish of your choice to share if you wish. There will be food, games and family time!

PLEASE: Make a donation to your local Children's home, Hospice or No Kill Animal Shelter.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2019

