Billie Ruth Crouch, age 87, Inverness, FL passed away April 15, 2019 at home. She was born in Bull Run, Virginia on March 31, 1932 to the late William T. and Mintie (Compton) Fletcher and came to this area in 2004 from Amherst, VA. She was employed at the Montgomery County School Board for many years where she served as a principal's secretary. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Inverness. She enjoyed participating in her church activities and eating out with friends and family.

Left to mourn her loss is her husband, James David Crouch, Inverness, FL; her two daughters: Ruth Ellen Beach and her husband Greg, Inverness, FL, and Norma Jean Rishel, Harpers Ferry, WV; her sisters: Dorothy Thorpe, Amhurst, VA and Flossie Wilson, Sutton, WV; 3 grandchildren: Kimberly, Kata, and Tyler; 5 great grandchildren: Savannah, Shane, Colin, Gwen, and Esme. She was preceded in death by brothers: Elden, James, Joseph, Fred, and Earl Fletcher; and sisters; Martha Makely, and Lillian Altman.

Billie's urn will be laid to rest in Florida National Cemetery. Cremation with care is under the direction of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory.

