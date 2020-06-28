Billy Ross Mitchell, 95, Crystal River, Florida, passed away peacefully in his sleep May 13th, 2020. He was born February 8th, 1925, in Ayden, N.C., to William and Mary (Ross) Mitchell. After spending his childhood in Hillsborough, N.C. he joined the U.S. Navy in 1943. He was assigned to the USS Neuendorf, a Destroyer Escort, which joined the Pacific Fleet during the Battle of Leyte Gulf. At the end of WWII Billy returned to North Carolina where he enrolled in and graduated from North Carolina State University.
In 1950 he was visiting relatives in St. Petersburg, FL and met the love of his life, Ruth Tusting. Ruth was Billy's soulmate: after Billy rejoined the U.S. Navy Ruth became a "Navy Wife" accompanying Billy to a variety of locations where he was stationed: Bayonne, N.J., Pensacola, FL., Naples, Italy, Monterey, CA., Washington D.C., Orange Park, FL., and Virginia Beach, VA. Billy was an Officer in the U.S. Navy Supply Corps, attaining the rank of Captain. He was stationed in Norfolk, VA., aboard the USS John F. Kennedy when it was commissioned in 1967 and played an integral part in readying the carrier for her maiden voyage to the Caribbean and Mediterranean.
In 1973 Billy retired from the U.S. Navy and returned to the place he and Ruth loved best, the home they had built on the St. Johns River in Orange Park, FL. Billy became a Sales Executive at Castrol Oil in Jacksonville, FL, retiring from that career in 1983.
After retiring, Billy and Ruth enjoyed traveling, playing golf and alternating their time between Florida and their summer home in the mountains of North Carolina. A skilled craftsman, Billy designed and built several of the homes they lived in, both in Florida and North Carolina. Billy was a "jack of all trades" and he never hesitated to tackle a problem or master a skill when the need arose. An intuitive learner, he could fix just about anything. High energy and an industrious nature ensured that he was "always working on something": from refinishing antiques to designing houses, from building bird houses for his beloved bluebirds to perfecting his golf game, Billy was always active. He encouraged Ruth, a talented water colorist, to get involved in the local art scene and proudly displayed her paintings at local shows and in their homes. His interests were varied and he encouraged all around him to strive to do their best. Billy was "a force of nature" and truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Joseph Mitchell, and sisters Jean Whitehurst and Grayce Broili.
In addition to his loving wife of 69 years, Ruth, Billy is survived by his son John T. Mitchell and his wife Pam, of Tallahassee, FL (and Readfield, ME); son Billy Ross Mitchell II and his wife Leigh of Pensacola, FL; daughter Summer Mitchell of Jacksonville Beach, FL; his granddaughter Elspeth M. Holder and her husband Greg of Hermosa Beach, CA; grandsons Barclay Mitchell, Tucker Mitchell, Carson Mitchell, Jack Mitchell and Matt Mitchell. Billy is also survived by his 2 sisters Jan Peyrot of Alameda, CA, and Dorothy Byrd and her husband, Jimmy, of Kinston, NC.
Billy will be laid to rest at the Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL, with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donationsbe made to a hospice provider of your choice. Vitas hospice here in Citrus County was a godsend during our dad's final days.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.