He moved to Florida and 1994 and settled in Crystal River in 1997

He was a fabulous cook. His most recent undertaking was as co-owner of Southern Brothers Barbecue along with his business partner and friend, Dave Bradley.

He loved golf, fishing, Busch beer and was an avid fan of Auburn University football.

Survivors include his former wife, Elizabeth Oliver; daughter Hailey Isbell and her children Cash Dormiento, Bella Dormiento and Jaycee Dormiento; daughter Hope Isbell and her children Kayson Isbell and Avahlyn Holmes; many siblings and relatives in Shelby County and many, many friends, all of whom loved him dearly.

Final arrangements by Cremation Center of the Nature Coast

Isbell, Binky, 58, of Crystal River, passed away suddenly on March 21, 2019. He was born in Shelby County, Alabama on March 9, 1961, the son of Lawrence and Lillie Mae Isbell. He was a 1978 graduate of Vincent High School in Vincent, Alabama.

