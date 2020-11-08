1/1
Blaine L. DuFrain
Blaine L. DuFrain of Floral City, FL passed away at his home on November 3, 2020 at the age of 60. Blaine was born in Watseka, IL, and resided in Onarga, IL.
He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Coast Guard. Following his military service, Blaine continued to serve his community as a Police Officer for the St. Petersburg, FL Police Department for 22 years.
On June 12, 1983 he married Wanda (Bolvin) with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. Following his retirement from the police department, Blaine and Wanda made Floral City, FL their home in 2006. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing guitar, buying storage units and attending auctions.
In addition to his loving wife Wanda, those left to mourn Blaine's passing include his father, Blaine R. DuFrain (Dolores) of Woodland, IL; brothers: Brian DuFrain (Laura) of Onarga, IL, Barry and Ben DuFrain, both of Woodland, IL; sisters: Leala McClurg (Bob) of Bowling Green, MO, Dawn Parker (Nolan) of Florence, MS; and several nieces and nephews. Blaine is preceded in death by his mother, Linda Lee (Potts) Wojczynski.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2020.
