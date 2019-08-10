Mrs. Bobbie Howarth, 81, of Citrus Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto. Al, her husband of 58 years, was at her side at the time.
Bobbie was born in Portsmouth, Virginia. In her later years she was a homemaker, but in her early career she was employed by the National Security Agency (NSA). She and her husband moved to Citrus Springs in 2004, moving here from Manteo, N.C. She was active in the community as a volunteer for many different organizations.
In addition to her husband Al, she is survived by many friends and neighbors.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon, with Pastor Stan Stewart officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019