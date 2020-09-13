Bonnie Jean Engelman, 80, of Inverness, FL, passed away on August 18, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL and her battle with cancer. She was born on May 20, 1940 in Salamanca, NY, daughter of the late Lloyd and Helen Butler.

Bonnie worked as a flower designer for The Flower Basket in Inverness for many years until her retirement.

Her coworkers say she inspired and taught by example.They will miss her nearly constant smile.

She loved decorating and making flowers for weddings. She designed beautiful award winning flowers for several events including the Taste of Citrus and a Historical Society event at the old Inverness Courthouse. Bonnie's friends say she was the most fun-loving person in the world.

Her daughters describe her as a wonderful mother, together they had shared good times and bad, lots of laughter and sometimes tears.

She was the strongest women they knew and she raised them to be independent, strong, caring and loving women.

She loved her grandchildren unconditionally. During her last days at hospice, her grandchildren all came to say their goodbyes, three of her grandsons saluted her and she saluted them right back, giving them a memory they will cherish for a lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Engelman, and sister, Gayle.

Survivors include her two daughters, Jean Engelman and her children, Clayton, Jessica and Kirk Hill; and Beth Engelman and her children, Aaron and Robbie Jones, and Michael and Haley Dodge; as well as 10 great grandchildren.

Also left behind are her brothers, Dean and Danny Butler and her life partner of 15 years, Jim Tillges, whom she was very much in love with.

Bonnie left her mark on this world and was loved and admired by many.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

