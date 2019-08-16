Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
(352) 628-3344
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Unity Church of Citrus
Bonnie Joan (Conley) Rousseau


1945 - 2019
Bonnie Joan (Conley) Rousseau Obituary
Bonnie Joan Conley Rousseau, 74, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away on August 10, 2019. She was born in El Paso, Texas on February 1, 1945. Bonnie graduated from Las Cruces High School in New Mexico and had a career with the Transportation Security Administration in Raleigh, North Carolina before retiring to Florida.
She is survived by daughters Felicia and Erica, beloved grandson, Troy, brother Gerald, sister-in-law Meg and sister-at-Heart Claudine and her family. Bonnie lived a full life, never met a stranger and was well-known for her smile. She enjoyed a host of friends and loved her church home, Unity Church of Citrus County.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Unity Church of Citrus on Saturday, August 24 at 1:00 p.m. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/homosassa-flbonnie-rousseau-8817061.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019
