The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Bonnie L. Steffen , age 87, of Inverness, Florida, will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Inverness with Dr. Byron Brown officiating. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations to Free to Follow, First Baptist Church of Inverness, 550 Pleasant Grove Road Inverness, FL 34452. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. She was born July 22, 1931 in Kell, IL, daughter of Amos and Pearl (Byars) Wells. She died March 12, 2019 in Hudson, FL. She moved to Inverness, Florida from Illinois in 1998. Mrs. Steffen was a member of First Baptist Church of Inverness, and she loved to read and crochet. Mrs. Steffen was preceded in death by parents, daughter, Nancy Jean Miller, and brother, Cleo Wells. Survivors include daughters, Sue Ellen (Eddie) Dean of Patoka, IL, Teresa Dawn (Ben) Downey of Gibson City, IL, and, Sharon Lynn (Sam) Aldridge of Inverness, FL; 6 stepsons, 8 stepdaughters, 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019