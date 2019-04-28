Bonnie Mae White passed away on April 25th, 2019. Bonnie was born and raised in Plant City, Florida to a successful farming family in the area. She was an amazingly warm, gracious, intelligent, hard working, and fun lady and was loved dearly by all.

She graduated from Turkey Creek High School (Plant City) in 1942. She worked as a canner during World War II to support the war effort. She married Curtis D. White of Scotsburg, AL on October 7th, 1945 in Clearwater, FL after Curtis returned from the war after serving in the US Army.

Bonnie and Curtis were married almost 60 years and in that time raised 4 wonderful children and in-laws (Pat and Joe Rosato of Crystal River, Loretta and Alan Burcaw of Homosassa, Randal and Sally White of Ocala, and Kenneth and Janet White of Crystal River), 10 grandchildren (Shane Rosato, Jared Rosato, Justin Rosato, Charley Dublin, Alyson Burcaw, Logan White, Sydney White, Sierra Dawson, Mike White, Melissa White Koontz), and 14 great grandchildren (Josh Rosato, Marshall Rosato, Matthew Rosato, Christopher Rosato, Wyatt Rosato, Faith Rosato, BreAmann, Patrick Dublin, Natalie Dublin, Viviane Dublin, Mike White, Zachary White, Katelynn Koontz, and Elizabeth Koontz) - many of whom were born and raised in Citrus County. She is survived by her sisters Mary Osteen of Flowery Branch, GA, and Carolyn Prahl of Lakeland, FL and her best friend, Ida Adkins of Crystal River.

Bonnie loved to dance, tell jokes, cook big meals, catch fish, garden, and play cards (an endeavor in which she rarely lost), and anything else that involved family and friends. Bonnie made the world a much warmer, brighter place and her grace and humor will be missed dearly. The family would like to thank Life Care of Lecanto for taking care of her so well during her final days.

Her service will be at Bushnell Cemetery at 11 am on Tuesday, April 30th. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer's foundation (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/).

Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River assisted the family with arrangements.

