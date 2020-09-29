Bonnie Rose Knudson, 97, of Crystal River, Florida, passed on September 23, 2020. Bonnie was born on April 09, 1923 in Allen, Nebraska to her proud parents, George Thomas and Myrtle Edna (Easton) Malcom. Bonnie was the youngest of seven children; Mable Malcom, Pearl Bass, Ramond Malcom, Opal Ream, Orville Malcom, and Helen Baum.
Bonnie attended school in Nebraska where she met a classmate, Velda Knudson. The two became good friends and Velda invited her to her home for the weekend. During the weekend Bonnie met Velda's brother, Russell Knudson. By the end of the weekend, Russell sheeplishly asked Bonnie if he could come visit her next weekend. She said, "Yes," and Russell and Bonnie's love story began. They married in 1939 and began a life of ministry in the Church of the Nazarene, teaching school, and loving their beautiful daughter, Judy Mulder, and the family that would grow.
During their ministry, they served the communities of Dakota City, Nebraska; Bethany, Oklahoma; Hewitt, Minnesota; Fargo, Oklahoma; Baraboo, Wisconsin; Freetown, Indiana; Smithfield, Ellisville, Fairview and Farmington, Illinois. They even pastored at the Little Brown Church in the Dale for a summer. Bonnie completed her Bachelor's in Education from Bethany Nazarene College in 1965. She continued teaching school and spent many years teaching 4th grade in Canton, IL at Lincoln Elementary School. She loved her students and excelled in motivating students to learn more. Bonnie was so proud when she was chosen Teacher of the Year in 1981. After over 40 year of pastoring and teaching Russell and Bonnie retired and moved to Crystal River, Florida to be near Judy, Calvin and their grandchildren. She has lived in Crystal River, Florida for 37 years. During her time in Citrus County, Bonnie was active in the Hernando Church of the Nazarene and volunteered at Citrus Springs Elementary School. After Russell passed away in 1993, Bonnie helped with the great-grandchildren. Her passion became catching feral cats in her neighborhood, spaying and neutering them, and loving each one.
Bonnie was devoted to her family and was driven to make sure they had everything they needed and most of what they wanted. She was the driving force on making Christmas and holidays festive. She was driven to ensure Judy learned to play the piano and each of her family had their dreams come true, even if it was to professionally record in a recording studio. Bonnie picked up every box turtle on Illinois roads to make her grandson Lee happy and had Doran drive across the country to build his confidence in driving. Everything she did was to help and make others happy.
Preceded in death are Bonnie's parents, George & Myrtle Malcom of Souix City, Nebraska, her siblings, Mable Malcom of Nebraska, Pearl & Vern Bass of California, Ramond & Mae Malcom & Lill Malcom of Nebraska, Opal & Wilford Ream of Colorado, Orville & Alice Malcom of Nebraska, and Helen & Warren Baum of South Dakota, her precious husband of 54 years, Russell Knudson of Crystal River,FL and her beloved son-in-law, Calvin Mulder of Homosassa, FL.
Those carrying on Bonnie's legacy and loving memories are her daughter, Judy Mulder of Homosassa, FL; her granddaughter, Tonja Purtee & husband Timothy of Homosassa, FL; her grandson Doran Mulder & wife Barbara of Hernando, FL; and grandson Lee Mulder & wife Pat of Crystal River, FL. Bonnie is survived by 7 great-grandchildren; Ashley & Chris Doer of Lutz, FL; Tristan Elliott of Jacksonville, FL; Michael Mulder of Crystal River, FL; David & Martha Pinner of Crystal River, FL; Lindsey & Rick Holland of Crystal River, FL; Justin & Tina Hinkofer of Hernando, FL; and Zachary & Brianna Hinkofer of Inverness, FL. Also, Bonnie has 11 great great-grandchildren; Kayla, Jarred, Libby, Alex, Logan, Dustin, Kylee, Nicky, Easton, Nicole and Annabel. She is survived by several neices and nephews from Nebraska to California.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, September 30 at 2 PM at Strickland Funeral Home in Crystal River, Florida.
Interment will follow the funeral service at Fero Cemetery in Beverly Hills, Florida.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.