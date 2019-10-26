Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Boyd "Phil" Kirby


1944 - 2019
Boyd "Phil" Kirby Obituary
Boyd "Phil" Kirby passed away suddenly in the early morning hours of October 19th, 2019 at his home in Hernando, FL. He was born November 9, 1944 in Bruce, Mississippi. He was preceeded in death by his mother, Peggy Watson Kirby and his father, Boyd Fletcher Kirby and was an only child.
Phil was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith H. Kirby, two daughters, Pamela Dawson (and husband Mike) of Inverness, FL and Patricia Stafford (and husband Tom) of Cookeville, TN, six granddaughters, Ashley, Amber, Meagan, Morgan, Lauren & Emily, and six great grandchildren, Cruz, James, Amelia, Romy, Desmond & Katherine.
Phil loved music including playing guitar and he had a beautiful voice. He also enjoyed the great outdoors, gardening, fishing and being with his family and friends.
Phil greatly loved his country. As a veteran, he served in the US Army during Vietnam. Phil was a military trained dental technician for many years and owned his own dental laboratory. He was formerly a member of the Jaycees, and the Elks Lodge.
At his request, there will be no funeral. He will be cremated and his ashes scattered into the ocean, a place of peace and contentment in his life. Cremation care with Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019
