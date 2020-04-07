Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Branden T. Evans


1979 - 2020
Branden T. Evans Obituary
Branden T. Evans, 41, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away April 3, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1979, in Camden, NJ to Thomas and Donna Evans. He grew up in NJ but moved to Crystal River in high school and went to Crystal River High School. Branden enjoyed fishing and loved animals of all kinds. He was a Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. He loved watching Camden play sports, especially football.
Branden was preceded in death by his father Thomas Evans and is survived by his mother Donna Evans; children Branden VanNess and Camden Evans; sister Shennen (Tim) Bowman and nephews Hunter, James, Trevor and his girlfriend, Larissa Rogers.
Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020
